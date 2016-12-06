Paint thrown at Ballymena chapel

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a Crebilly Chapel near Ballymena.

At approximately 1.35am this morning, Tuesday, 6 December, Police received a report that paint had been thrown over the doors of the church.

Inspector Michael Simpson would appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to contact Police at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 69 06/12/16.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.