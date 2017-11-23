Pair arrested after armed burglary

Two men have been arrested after an armed burglary at a house in south Belfast.

Police received a report of an aggravated burglary in the Stranmillis Gardens around 2.10am on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Philip McCullagh said two males had gained entry into a house occupied by two women, one man and a young child.

He added: “The males were reported to be armed with knives taken from the kitchen of the property.

“When confronted by one of the female occupants, the two males fled the scene with a number of items including a laptop, mobile phone and a purse.

“Police subsequently stopped two men nearby who matched the description given by the occupant and a number of items were recovered.

“Two men aged 25 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary and assault on police and are currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.”

Police are appealing for information.