Pair arrested after four emerge unhurt from aggravated burglary

Four people, including a baby, have escaped injury after an aggravated burglary in south Belfast.

The incident happened at a house in Stranmillis Gardens during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Sergeant Philip McCullagh said: “Police received a report at around 2.10am that two males had gained entry into a house occupied by two women, one man and a young child.

“The males were reported to be armed with knives taken from the kitchen of the property.

“When confronted by one of the female occupants, the two males fled the scene with a number of items including a laptop, mobile phone and a purse.”

Two men aged 25 and 30 were later arrested and are currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 71 of 23/11/2017.