Pair escape arson attack on Ballycastle flat

Two people have escaped a suspected arson attack on a property in Ballycastle without injury.

The incident took place at a flat in the Broombeg area of the town in the early hours of Saturday. A PSNI spokesman said: “The report of a fire was received at around 1.50am on Saturday. Damage was caused to the front door and stairwell of the flat by the fire which we believe at this time to have been started deliberately. Two adults who were in the property at the time escaped unharmed through an upstairs window.”

Police have asked anyone with information to ring 101.