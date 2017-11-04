Pair released on bail following cannabis factory discovery

Two people who had been arrested last night following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Ballyclare have been released on bail.

Plants worth an estimated £18,000 were seized along with a firearm from a property in the Castletown Road area by detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch, working in partnership with police in Larne, on Friday, November 3.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said last night that a 66-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis.

Police confirmed this morning that the pair had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

DI Gawley encouraged anyone with information about drugs offences to contact police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.