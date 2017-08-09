Parade spectator ‘didn’t pay any attention’ to Orange Order’s ‘Battle not the Bottle’ slogan

A judge said a spectator who was disorderly at a July 12 parade in Coleraine this year “obviously didn’t pay any attention” to the Orange Order’s ‘It’s about the Battle not the Bottle’ slogan.

District Judge Liam McNally was speaking at Coleraine Magistrate’s Court on Monday where 26-year-old roofer, Jon Smallwoods from Kinsale Park, Londonderry, admitted being disorderly at Coleraine’s Railway Place last month.

A prosecutor said around 3.50pm police were on duty at the parade when Smallwoods threw a mobile phone at them and called them ‘B-stards, B-stards, B-astards’ as families were nearby.

The prosecutor said the highly intoxicated defendant went on to call one officer a “faggot”.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client had started consuming alcohol early including spirits and he had “absolutely no memory” of the incident.

Mr Harvey said the defendant’s friends tried to get him to calm down but he became separated from the group.

Fining Smallwoods £200, Judge McNally said he had noticed a statement about remembering the Battle and not the Bottle but the defendant obviously didn’t take it onboard.