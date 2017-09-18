Paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information following a paramilitary style shooting at Norglen Parade in west Belfast on Sunday 17 September.

Detective Inspector Rowland said: “Police received a report, just before 9.30pm on Sunday evening, that a man had been shot a number of times at a grassed area in Norglen Parade. The man, aged in his 30’s, was taken to hospital following the incident where he is being treated for gunshot wounds to both hands and legs.”

“This was a brutal and savage attack on a man in a densely populated residential area and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1371 17/09/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”