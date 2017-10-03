Paramilitary-style shooting victim left with 'potentially life changing injuries'

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was left with "potentially life changing injuries" after a paramilitary-style shooting in Ardoyne.

During the incident a 30-year-old man was shot in the Velsheda Court area of Ardoyne around 9.15pm last night.

A PSNI spokesman said: "The male was shot twice and was taken to hospital where he received treatment for leg injuries sustained during this violent crime.

“This was a brutal and despicable attack which has left the victim with potentially life changing injuries.

"This is another example of how criminal gangs seek to control local communities through the use of fear and violence.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Velsheda Court to contact Detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1385 02/10/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”