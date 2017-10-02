Party leaders unite to condemn south Belfast intimidation

Party leaders in Northern Ireland have united to call for a sectarian threat against four Catholic families in south Belfast to be lifted.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the DUP, Sinn Féin, SDLP, UUP, Alliance and Greens said they “condemn all forms of sectarianism, intolerance and threats of violence,” following the Cantrell Close intimidation.

“Everyone has the right to live in a society without fear of intimidation and free from sectarianism,” the statement said.

Police called at four properties in Cantrell Close last week and informed the families that a threat to their safety had been made, although it is not clear who was behind the intimidation.

The statement also called for “immediate and appropriate support” for the families.

“Four families have been forced to leave their homes in South Belfast. This is wrong. Any threat to these families should be lifted immediately.

“There is also an onus on the PSNI and the statutory agencies to provide immediate and appropriate support to the affected families, including re-housing those affected if they feel unable to remain in their homes.

“This situation runs absolutely contrary to the ethos under which the Cantrell Close development was created.”

The leaders added: “Those behind this threat offer nothing but hatred and division and should be condemned by all political, community and statutory leaders.”