Passerby fined £500 after ‘let it f--king burn’ comment to police

Firefighters were tackling a huge blaze at a ‘listed’ former hospital building in Coleraine when a passer-by told police: “Let it burn,” a court heard on Monday.

Simon Hugh McConaghie (27), of Ballyness Park in Castleroe near Coleraine, also swore at police and made a “two-fingered gesture” at PSNI officers who had put up a cordon around the fire at the historic property which was also once a workhouse.

A prosecutor said police were present at 12.33am on August 21 this year when the defendant passed by and said “Let if f--king burn”.

The defendant then told police: “F--k off you useless b--tards” and gave them the fingers before he was arrested.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court, which is only a few hundred metres from the scene of the incident, McConaghie said he had an issue with the police “so I will say what I want to them”.

Fining the defendant, District Judge Peter King said: “It will cost you £500”.

On the night of the blaze, fire crews were tasked from Coleraine, Portstewart and an aerial appliance came from Northland Fire Station.

The Fire Service believed the blaze was arson.

The Fire Service said it was a “substantial” fire and that crews remained at the scene until 3am.

Despite the efforts of firefighters the building was badly damaged.

At the time a Fire Service spokesman said there had been several fires at the building in the proceeding months.