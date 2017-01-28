Passers-by foil city centre robbery

Passers-by helped a robbery victim get cash back after a city centre theft, PSNI said.

Two men grabbed the victim’s bag containing cash but with the help of passers-by they were able to retrieve it.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery which happened in Great Victoria St on Tuesday 24 January.

Constable James Stewart said: “Around 10am on Tuesday morning a quantity of cash was stolen from a man walking along Great Victoria Street carrying a black holdall.

“Two men grabbed the bag but with the help of passers by they and the victim were able to retrieve it.

“They made off in made off in red Vauxhall Polo

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious at that time near the petrol station at the junction of Great Victoria Street and Wellwood St. Contact police on Lisburn Road on 101 or contact the Crimestoppers number.”