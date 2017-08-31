Pedestrian killed in Carryduff collision

A male pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision on the Saintfield Road in Carryduff, Belfast today, police have reported.

The collision occurred at approximately 1.45pm Thursday, August 31 at the junction of Baronscourt.

There are no further details at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting the reference 637 of 31/08/17.

The road was closed this afternoon but reopened around 8pm tonight.