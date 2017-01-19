Pensioner and children escape injury in Carrick shooting

Police are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in Carrickfergus last night.

Shortly after 9.30pm a shot was fired at the front door of a house in the Woodburn Avenue area.

A man aged in his 70s and two young children who were in the house at the time were not injured. Two males were seen running away from the house following the incident.

East Antrim MLA Roy Beggs condemned the incident and said: “Guns should not be on our streets.” Mr Beggs, a member of Stormont’s Justice Committee added: “I am relieved that the gentleman and two young children who were in the house at the time of the attack were not injured.

“It also raises the question of where the funding is from the Fresh Start Agreement to combat paramilitarism which could give additional funds for policing and also specialist undercover operations to catch paramilitaries in action?”

Detective Constable Sweeney is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Larne Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 1214 of 18/01/17.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111