Pensioner arrested over PPI scam released on bail

A 70-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of fraud and money offences has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The pensioner was detained in west Belfast. Her arrest came after a bank in Coleraine alerted police to a suspicious withdrawal from a 74-year-old man’s account.

The man had fallen victim to a PPI scam and had posted thousands of pounds in cash to addresses in London and Belfast. On Monday, he posted cash to an address in Belfast.

That prompted Thursday’s search-and-arrest operation in the west of the city.