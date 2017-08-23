Peter Robinson gets damages and apology over paper’s terror group claim

Former first minister Peter Robinson has secured an apology over false newspaper claims that he was once a member of a terror grouping.

The retraction was made as part of an overall settlement in defamation proceedings threatened against the publishers of Metro.

It is understood that Mr Robinson will also receive undisclosed damages.

The ex-DUP leader put Associated Newspapers on notice after an article appeared in June this year.

His lawyer, Paul Tweed, was set to launch a libel action at the High Court in Belfast.

But a resolution has now been reached involving a statement appearing in Metro’s online edition.

It stated: “On 9 June, we wrongly reported that Peter Robinson, the former leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, had been an active member of a terror group, the Ulster Resistance.

“Mr Robinson has neither been a member of a terror group, nor supported terrorism.

“We apologise to Mr Robinson for our error and any embarrassment caused.”

Following confirmation of the settlement, Mr Tweed described it as a comprehensive apology made to his client.

The lawyer added: “He acknowledges, as part of an overall settlement, this categoric retraction of an outrageous allegation that should never have been published in the first place.”