Petrol bomb attack on Ballymena house

The living room window of a house in Ballymena was smashed and a petrol bomb thrown into the home, the PSNI has said.

The ocupants of the house were able to extinguish the fire and no one was hurt.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses following a petrol bomb attack at a house in the Edward Street area of the town last night (Thursday, 28th September).”

Detective Sergeant Pete Crothers said: “Police received a report just before midnight that the living room window of the property had been smashed and a petrol bomb thrown into the living room, causing smoke damage to the curtains. The occupants of the house managed to extinguish the fire.

“Another petrol bomb was located, smashed outside the property. A bedroom window was also smashed.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured during the incident.

Detective Crothers added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Edward Street area around the time of the incident and saw any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1563 28/09/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”