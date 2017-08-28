Petrol bombs hurled into front room of Larne house

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information after a petrol bomb attack on a vacant property at Killyglen Road, Larne, in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At approximately 1:00 am police received reports a front window of the property had been smashed and a number of petrol bombs were thrown into it causing scorch damage to a front room. Police attended along with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

“I would ask that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 92 of 28/08/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”