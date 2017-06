Police have released a photograph of a man who died after he was stabbed in Belfast at the weekend.

Mr. Hazem Ahmed Ghreir died following a stabbing incident in the Downshire Place area of Belfast on June 4.

Detectives have been granted additional time to question an 18 year-old man who was arrested on Sunday evening.

The photo has been released on behalf of Mr. Hazem Ahmed Ghreir's family.