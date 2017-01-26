Pipe bomb explodes in garden of Londonderry home

Police are investigating after a pipe bomb exploded in the garden of a Londonderry house on Wednesday night.

No one was injured during this incident, however the occupants of the house were left very badly shaken.

Two men and a woman were in the house at the time and a number of residents were evacuated from their homes.

The incident, in the Erne Gardens area, was reported to police at 10.20pm.

Army bomb experts examined the remains of the device and confirmed it was a viable pipe bomb type device.

It has been removed for further examination.

Detective Inspector Conor McStravick appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area or anyone who has information about the incident to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1235 25/01/17.

Alternatively, people who prefer to provide information without giving their details can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.