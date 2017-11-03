Pipe bombs made safe by Irish Army

More than a dozen homes had to be evacuated after two pipe bombs were discovered on a Drogheda housing estate in the Irish Republic.
The Irish Army bomb squad was called in on Thursday night after the improvised explosives and components for a third device were found in the Moneymore area.
The bombs, described as viable, were made safe at the scene and taken away for further tests at a secure military location the Defence Forces said.
