Plans to introduce Irish language in Northern Ireland courts ‘not practical’

The administration of justice in Northern Ireland will be hindered if the Irish language is used in court proceedings, according to TUV leader Jim Allister.

The 1737 Act which remains in force here, places a requirement that court proceedings must be carried out in English.

However, Finance Minister Mairtin O Muilleoir has begun exploring the possibility of introducing the Irish language.

Mr Allister said: “One would have thought that the finance minister in an Executive which is literally sending millions in taxpayers’ money up in smoke would have more pressing concerns.

“But let’s look at the practical ramifications of removing the 1737 Act. Obviously everyone will ask what expenditure the Northern Ireland Courts Service would have to undertake to accommodate the provision of Irish translation services.

“However, an even more profound issue is the fact that the administration of justice will actually be hindered by court hearings being multi-lingual.

“Often evidence is judged not just by what is said but how it is said. How much of that will be lost when a translator comes between a witness and those hearing their evidence?

“There are sound reasons for insisting that only English is used in our courts and removing that requirement will be a retrograde step in terms of the delivery of justice as well as obvious cost implications.”

Mr O Muilleoir said: “I would like to see the rights of Irish-speaking lawyers and those who wish to use Irish in the courts protected.

“This type of legislation is not in use anywhere else in these islands. I have raised this issue with the justice minister and will continue to consult with Irish language and legal groups to consider the best way forward on the issue.”