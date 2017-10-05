Police appeal after aggravated burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary of a house in Newcastle during the early hours of this morning.

It was reported that at around 3am this morning two masked men, one carrying a knife, entered a property in Beach Avenue and threatened the female resident before making off with a sum of cash.

The woman, aged in her 60’s, was not injured but left shaken by her ordeal.

Detective Sergeant Bardon is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Downpatrick on 101 quoting reference number 130 of 05/10/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.