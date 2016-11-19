Police appeal after aggravated burglary at home of elderly woman

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Magheralin yesterday (Friday, November 18) at the home of an elderly lady.

The burglary took place in and around the area of Steps Road/Clarendon Park, in the village near Lurgan at about 6.25pm.

A spokesman explained, "Aggravated burglary is where a person enters your home without permission and uses weapons to try to steal your belongings. It is an elderly lady who lives here and she is quite shaken up, but thankfully doing okay.

"Our suspect is a male wearing a hoody. If anyone has any information or saw a suspicious male who could be our guy, please get in touch with us using reference 1029 of 18/11/16."