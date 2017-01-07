Police appeal after arson attack

Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack on a house in the Hanover Street area of Portadown.

At approximately 5.30am this morning, Saturday, 7 January police received a report that the house was on fire.

There was no one in the property at the time of the incident.

Detective Constable Kelly Foley has appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has information about this incident to contact detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 208 07/01/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.