Police appeal after car and cash stolen

A car and a sum of cash have been stolen in a burglary in Kilkeel.

The vehicle taken was a red Land Cruiser.

Police say entry was gained to a house in St Malachys Bungalows some time between Sunday, October 15 and the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the past week to contact them in Newry on 101, quoting reference 273 21/10/2017.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.