Police appeal after man bundled ‘into boot of car’

Detectives in Coleraine are investigating an incident where a man is understood to have been bundled into the boot of a car.

The incident, which was reported to police at 10.30pm, is believed to have taken place in the Brook Street area of the town.

Chief Inspector Mark McClarence said: “At around 10.30pm last night it was reported that a man was standing on Brook Street when a red Audi car with a number of people on board, pulled up alongside him.

“It is reported that the victim was put into the boot of the car. The car then sped off towards Union Street.

“Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and those involved, and urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident, or has any information which could help their investigation to contact Detectives at Coleraine Criminal Investigation Branch on 101, quoting reference 1586 of 27/08/17.

“If someone would prefer to provide information without giving their name they can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”