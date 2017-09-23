Police appeal after man found unconscious in alley

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a report of a serious assault on a man in the St Aubyn Street area of Belfast last night (Friday, September 22).

Police received a report at approximately 7:30pm that an injured male, aged in his mid-30s, had been found unconscious in an alley between St Aubyn Street and Keadyville Avenue by a member of the public.

The man suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this stage.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows anything about the incident, or anyone who was in the St Aubyn Street area between 7pm and 7:30pm last night and noticed anything suspicious, to contact detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 1302 of 22/09/17, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”