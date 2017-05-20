Police appeal after petrol bombs thrown at east Belfast house

Detectives are appealing for information after two petrol bombs were thrown at a house in the Larkfield Road area of east Belfast on Friday (May 19).

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “At approximately 11.45pm, police received reports that two petrol bombs were thrown at the property. One of these caused damage to the outer door of the property and one failed to ignite.

“Fortunately, nobody was in the property at the time.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area who can assist with the investigation to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1534 of 19/05/17 or alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”