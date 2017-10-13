Police appeal for help in locating missing teenage girls

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to locate missing 15 year-old Amber Scott and 14 year-old Anna Newman who were both last seen in east Belfast on Wednesday morning.

Chief Inspector Gerry McGrath said: “Amber is described as being 5’1” tall, of medium build with long blonde hair and blue eyes. Anna is described as being around 5’8” tall, of slim build with long dark hair and brown eyes.

"Both girls are believed to be in the company of a third girl who has also been reported missing to police.



“We are asking the girls or anyone who knows of their whereabouts to contact police in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 6 12/10/17.”