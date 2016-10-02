Police appeal for help to find missing girl

Police are appealing for help to trace a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from the Lurgan area since Friday, September 29.

Niamh Cassidy is 5’2, of medium build and has shoulder length brown hair.

A message on Facebook said: “Please be on the lookout for Niamh Cassidy who is 17-years-old.

“Niamh was last seen on Friday 29th September.

“Niamh is described as 5’2” tall, medium build, with shoulder length brown hair.

“If anyone has any information about Niamh’s whereabouts please contact police on 101. We would like to confirm she is safe and well.”