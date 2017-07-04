Police appeal for help with search for missing Belfast man

Police are appealing to the public to help them locate a Belfast man who has been reported as missing.

David Brown, 31, is from East Belfast and is described as approximately 5'8 and was last seen wearing a brown fleece, a grey t shirt, jeans and a pair of white converse.

"If anyone has seen or has any information on David Brown, 31 years old from East Belfast please can you contact the police on 101 quoting the reference 1145 2/7/17," said the PSNI on Facebook on Tuesday.