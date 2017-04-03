Police appeal for witnesses after armed robbery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery of a shop on Ormeau Road in Belfast this morning (Monday).

Shortly after 6.30am it was reported that two males carrying hammers entered the premises and threatened staff at Today’s Express. The males made off with a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

They are described as wearing addidas hooded tops, track bottoms and had scarves covering their faces.

Detective Sergeant Mason is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 146 of 03/04/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.