Police appeal over dissident ‘bomb’ claim in village

Police are appealing for information after dissident republicans claimed there is a bomb in a Co Londonderry village.

The PSNI is currently attending the second security alert in the Lettershandoney area in as many days.

Houses have been evacuated and roads closed after it was reported that a device had been left in Lettershandoney Avenue yesterday.

It comes after residents were forced to leave their homes in Oeghill Park during an alert on Wednesday, but nothing was found.

The PSNI has now appealed fro those behind the incidents to provide clear and accurate information on the location of any device.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “Over a period of two days violent dissident republicans have been telling us through intermediaries that there is a bomb in the area of Lettershandoney.

“On Wednesday they told us it was in one position and yesterday they said it was in another. They are providing conflicting and inaccurate information and creating fear and concern within the local community.

“Over the past couple of days we have seen families displaced from their homes at a time when they should be managing the routine of getting children back to school.”

The criminal elements behind this incident don’t care about family life or the added stress they are placing on people forced to leave their homes.

Supt McCalmont said he was grateful for the patience of those affected by the security alerts.. He added:?

“I am calling on those behind this incident to tell us exactly where the bomb is so we can deal with it alongside our specialist colleagues or, indeed clarify if there is no bomb.

“Meanwhile the policing operation will continue so that we can ensure the area is safe and allow families to return to their homes.”