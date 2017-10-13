Police arrest 22-year-old man in heroin supply investigation

Police investigating the supply of heroin in the greater Belfast area have arrested a man.

The PSNI said a 22-year-old man was arrested in the city centre yesterday (Thursday, October 12) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said: “We are very much aware of the community concern around drugs misuse and wish to take the opportunity to thank everyone reporting any such activity. We are working with our colleagues in Belfast City Policing District using information from the community to assist us in focusing our efforts. All such reports are dealt with in the strictest confidence. Everyone is acutely aware of the devastation illegal drugs cause.

“Those suspected of involvement in supplying any type of drugs can expect that we will use every lawful and proportionate tactic available in order to identify them and bring them to justice.

“I appeal to anyone who has any concerns or information about illegal drugs to contact their local Police on the non-emergency number 101. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."