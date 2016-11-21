Police arrest 81 people linked to illegal republican parade in Lurgan

More than 80 people have been reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to an illegal republican parade in Lurgan last May.

Hundreds gathered in Kilwilkie at the opening of a Easter Rising Memorial which was built illegally on land owned by the NI Housing Executive.

A large group of masked men and bands marched through the estate towards the monument at Lurgantarry.

At the time there was a heavy police presence and marchers were told on a tannoy by the PSNI that the parade was illegal.

Today Chief Inspector Jon Burrows issued an update with regards to the investigation following an unnotified parade on May 28th.

Chief Inspector Burrows said, “The investigation has now concluded and 81 persons in total have been reported to the PPS for suspected offences under the Public Processions Act, including participating in an un-notified processions and Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 which relates to paramilitary uniform.

“This has been a complex investigation. The arrests were as a result of the subsequent Policing operation and concurrent investigation.”