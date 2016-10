Police were called to a large scale fight on a train heading to Portadown.

PSNI Craigavon said they received a call just after midnight.

A spokesperson said: “All free crews turned out, however thankfully it was all calmed down by the time the train arrived.

“One male has had his details taken by Translink for prosecution under their legislation, leaving us to take abuse from a drunk female. Delightful,” said the police.