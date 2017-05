Police have appealed to the public to help them locate missing Tandragee man, Sean Burns.

"We are becoming increasingly concerned about Sean Burns," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"He was last seen wearing a black biker jacket, black trousers, a multi-coloured Ibiza t-shirt and brown pointed shoes.

"Anyone seeing anyone matching this description or knows the whereabouts of Mr Burns, please call 101 and quote ref 1173 of 29/5/17," the spokesperson added.