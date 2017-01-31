Police deploy dog and air support units during search for wanted male in Coleraine area

Officers from Coleraine Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams were joined by Air Support and Dog Units today (January 31) during a search for a wanted male who made off from police after a pursuit.

Police seized a vehicle and a number of items from inside it during the operation in the Coleraine area, conducting a wide-ranging search.

Posting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson stated: “Thankfully the pursuit was short and no members of the public were hurt as a result and police would like to thank those members of the community who came forward to assist the search.

“Buddy the search dog enjoyed his visit to the area and got to meet quite a few of the locals and see some of our beautiful countryside.

“Buddy has promised he will be back for another visit soon because of the warm welcome he received!”