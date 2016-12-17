Police hope child’s presents are returned in time for Christmas

Police are continuing to appeal for information after a young boy’s Christmas presents were stolen this morning.

During a creeper style burglary in the Orchardville Crescent area of Belfast at approximately 6:50am, a car containing Christmas presents for the young boy was stolen.

Police in south Belfast took to Facebook to appeal for information in the hope of reuniting the car with its owners and the presents with the boy.

The police have since confirmed that the stolen car has been located, however the presents have not been found.

Commenting in a post on the PSNI South Belfast Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we posted a status about a stolen vehicle with a young boy’s Christmas presents inside. Police would like to thank all who commented and shared the status. Thanks to your comments the vehicle was located. Unfortunately the presents were not with the vehicle and remain missing. Our enquiries will continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.