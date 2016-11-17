Police in Fermanagh seeking owner of suspected stolen mini-digger

Police in Co Fermanagh are seeking the public’s help to reunite a suspected stole mini-digger with its rightful owner.

The machine was recovered during the search of a property in the Curryann Road area of Maguiresbridge on Monday, November 7.

Two mini-diggers were discovered at the address but one has since been identified as having been stolen in the Republic of Ireland in June 2015.

A 49 year old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property but subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police have appealed to anyone who recognises the digger, or anyone with any information about the identity of the owner, to contact the PSNI at Lisnaskea on 101 quoting reference number 828 07/11/16.