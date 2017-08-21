Police increase patrols after youths start fires at Belfast cemetery

Police have “ramped up patrols” after vandals damaged graves in a Belfast cemetery.

Fires were lit around graves in the City Cemetery at the weekend and gravestones were damaged by youths in what police described as “a worrying trend”.

The PSNI said they were working with Belfast City Council to tackle the ongoing problem of anti-social behaviour in the cemetery.

In August 2016, 13 Jewish graves were damaged by vandals in the cemetery, located in the west of the city.

Now, one year on, vandals have once again targeted the site.

It is understood a patch of grass close to the graves was set alight over the weekend and part of a headstone was also removed from a grave.

“Youths, yet again, are lighting fires in and around graves and treating what is meant to be a place to pay respects with complete disregard,” added the spokesperson.

“How would you feel if this was your family’s grave?

Appealing for information, the spokesperson added: “We will do our best to combat criminality within the confines of the cemetery and ultimately bring the offenders to justice, but we also rely on the public to report these matters.”