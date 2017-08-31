Police investigate hate crime incidents

Police are appealing for information after a property was targeted during two separate racially motivated attacks in Newtownabbey.

It is understood the same property has been attacked twice this week, although the first incident was not reported to the PSNI at the time.

Detailing the incidents, a police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident of eggs being thrown at an address in the Fairview Gardens area of Newtownabbey.

“The incident took place on Monday, August 28 at approximately 10:30pm. A similar incident occurred on Friday, August 25 around the same time.”

The spokesperson added: “Police are treating this recent incident as a hate crime and would appreciate any information which may lead to the identification of those responsible.

“If you can help, telephone 101, quoting reference CC2017082901540.”