Police investigate reports that toxic substance has been dumped at bonfire site

Police are investigating a report that a hazardous substance has been left at a bonfire site in north Belfast.

The PSNI received a call from a concerned mother who said her young son is receiving hospital treatment after coming into contact with what may have been a toxic substance at a bonfire site in Glenwood Street.

According to police, who attended the scene today with the Norther Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, a number of drums containing unknown substances have been dumped at the site.

Inspector Laura Kelly said: “We received a call from a member of the public earlier today, who was concerned that their young son, who is currently receiving treatment in hospital, may have come into contact with some sort of substance at the bonfire site.

“We immediately began an investigation into this incident and are working with our Fire and Rescue Service colleagues and partner agencies to identify the source of these containers and have them safely removed.”

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any information about the material which has been left at this site to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 296 of 24 May 2017. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”