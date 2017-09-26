Police investigate spate of burglaries in Newtownabbey

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Newtownabbey area last night (Monday).

Following a number of burglaries in the Mallusk, Lakeview and Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey early this morning, local officers responded with support from colleagues in Operation Support Department and Air Support Unit.

As a result of their follow-up investigations a 29-year-old man was arrested in the area and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Emme Wallace said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of this morning to contact detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference 1623 of 25/09/17.

“Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure members of the public in the Newtownabbey area that these incidents will be fully investigated. You will see an increased police presence in the area today as detectives, supported by uniformed officers, will be conducting follow-up enquiries into these incidents.”