Police investigating Brian McIlhagga murder make two arrests

Two men have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Brian McIlhagga in Co Antrim two years ago.

The 42-year-old father of five from Ballymena was beaten and shot by a group of masked men in January 2015, after being dragged from a house in the Riverview Park area of Ballymoney.

Two men, aged 45 and 41, were arrested today in the north Antrim area and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite, where they are assiting police with their enquiries.

The arrest are also in connection with a paramilitary style shooting in Ballymoney in March 2015.

Detective carried out two searches and a number of items were seized.