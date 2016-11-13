Police investigating petrol bomb attack

Detectives investigating an arson attack in east Belfast have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A house in Madrid Street was damaged when it was hit with a petrol bomb shortly after 8.50pm on Saturday, November 12.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact the Reactive and Organised Crime unit at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1239 of 12/11/16.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.