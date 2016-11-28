Police investigating possible drug-related death in Banbridge

Police are investigating a suspected drugs-related death in Banbridge.

The body of a man aged in his 20s was found at a property in the Churchview Drive area of the town yesterday (Sunday).

According to local sources, the deceased man may have been from the Portadown area.

Reacting to the news of the man’s death, Upper Bann MP David Simpson said: “Today the area has been greatly saddened to learn of the loss of this young life. I wish to pass on my sincerest condolences to his friends and family.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor Glenn Barr, who has been in contact with the PSNI about the incident, said police officers are investigating the possibility that the man’s death may have been drug-related.

“This past few years the Banbridge area has had its fair share of sorrow through drugs and I truly thought young people were beginning to see sense. I am calling on the community to rally again and shop the dealers that are in our midst, we need community action to help the PSNI to arrest them,” he commented.

“You can call Crimestoppers 24/7 on 0800 555 111, or indeed I am more than happy to forward on any information of drug dealers.

“Drugs dealers are nothing more than disgusting little parasites living in our midst. We as a community need to rally round and support each other,” he added.

A PSNI spokesman confirmed that police officers are investigating “the sudden death of a man aged in his 20s” in the Churchview Drive area of Banbridge on Sunday, November 27.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination is expected to take place in due course.

“A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested and was released on police bail pending further enquiries later that evening,” the spokesman added.