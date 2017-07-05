Police investigating suspected arson attack on first floor flat at Church Square

Police in Banbridge are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a property at Church Square on Wednesday 5th July.

Officers received a report of the fire at a first floor flat above a fast food takeaway at around 2.20am.

Fire Brigade personnel attended and extinguished the fire which caused extensive damage to the flat.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Inspector Denise Graham said: “ We are treating this incident as arson.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Church Square area and who noticed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which could assist our enquiries, to contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 86 05/07/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”