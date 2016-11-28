Police make 373 anti-drug arrests in under two months

Police seized an estimated £3.3m-worth of drugs during their latest twice-yearly anti-drugs drive.

Between September 5 and October 31, Operation Torus saw police carry out 674 searches and made 373 arrests – resulting in 279 people being either charged or reported to the PPS.

A quantity of drugs seized in Portadown on Tuesday, November 22.

There were no breakdown at time of writing about the types of narcotics seized.

The PSNI said: “This is further evidence that we are committed to tackling those involved in the illegal drug trade, both at street dealing level, and also organised crime gangs...

“We as Police will do everything that we can to tackle this issue, but we need to work in partnership with our local communities, and I encourage people to share any information, no matter how small, with us.

“If you know or suspect that illegal drugs are being sold or distributed in your area, please pick up the phone and contact your local police on the non-emergency number 101, or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and pass on any details that you may have.”