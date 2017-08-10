Police ‘no comment’ on rocker’s alleged suicide bid

Police have declined to comment on reports that a rock singer attempted suicide after spending a night in the cells following a gig in Ballymena.

Dublin based rock magazine Hot Press reported that there were serious concerns for Ginger Wildheart’s well-being following an incident at an acoustic show he played on Saturday night in Ahoghill outside Ballymena.

The magazine states that the former Quireboys and Wildhearts man, who had performed the previous night in Dublin, became involved in an ‘altercation’ with an audience member after performing a set in The Diamond Rock Club.

“Night in the cells,” he tweeted the following day. “Stranded alone in Ireland. Sunday f...ing Sunday.”

Wildheart, the magazine reported, went on to reveal that he’d attempted to take his own life and was “f...ing gutted” to have failed.

“Currently sectioned for who knows how long,” the singer, who has been open about his mental health issues, added. “My life has become unmanageable under medication.”

When asked for a comment on the claims, police press officials stated: “We do not comment on any named individual and no inference should be drawn from this.”